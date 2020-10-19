1/1
JOHNNIE DOUGHTY CARMICHAEL
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share JOHNNIE's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
July 27, 1925 -
October 14, 2020

We have said our final goodbyes to our Matriarch. She was a loving Mom, Aunt, Grandma, Great-Grandma and Great-Great-Grandma.

She was a very strong and proud Lady who loved her family with all she had. Some of you may know that she also had a fascination with clothes and costume jewelry. LOL.

During the Great Depression and thanks to secondhand stores, her children were voted best dressed in school. We are certainly going to miss her and her life stories that she always seemed to remember and tell us again and again.

She was preceded in death by her two husbands and all four of her children.

We will hold a graveside service when COVID and family travel plans permit.

Goodbye Grandma, Rest in Peace.

Arrangements are in the care of Evans Funeral Chapel of Anacortes and the San Juans.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Anacortes American and Skagit Valley Herald from Oct. 19 to Oct. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Evans Funeral Chapel - Anacortes
1105 32nd Street
Anacortes, WA 98221
(360) 293-3311
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Evans Funeral Chapel - Anacortes

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved