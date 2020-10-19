July 27, 1925 -

October 14, 2020



We have said our final goodbyes to our Matriarch. She was a loving Mom, Aunt, Grandma, Great-Grandma and Great-Great-Grandma.



She was a very strong and proud Lady who loved her family with all she had. Some of you may know that she also had a fascination with clothes and costume jewelry. LOL.



During the Great Depression and thanks to secondhand stores, her children were voted best dressed in school. We are certainly going to miss her and her life stories that she always seemed to remember and tell us again and again.



She was preceded in death by her two husbands and all four of her children.



We will hold a graveside service when COVID and family travel plans permit.



Goodbye Grandma, Rest in Peace.



Arrangements are in the care of Evans Funeral Chapel of Anacortes and the San Juans.

