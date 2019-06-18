Home

JOLYNE MARY LACHANCE

JOLYNE MARY LACHANCE Obituary
December 8, 1962 -
June 8, 2019

JoLyne Mary LaChance, 56, a Sedro-Woolley resident, passed away peacefully at her home on June 8, 2019 from complications of Glioblastoma brain cancer.

She was born on December 8, 1962 in Minnesota.

JoLyne is survived by her mother, Valerie; sister, Kim Benoit and three brothers, Bernie, Kevin and Rick LaChance.

Private family inurnment services will be held at the Greenhills Cemetery in Burlington. Share memories of JoLyne and sign the online guest register at www.lemleychapel.com.

Lemley Chapel
Published in Skagit Valley Herald on June 19, 2019
