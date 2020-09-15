Jon William Lucas, 79 of Polson, Montana passed away peacefully on Saturday, August 15th, 2020 after a brief battle with a glioblastoma, at the Providence Hospice Care Unit in Everett, WA with his daughter by his side.
He was born April 11th, 1941 to Rex and Laura Jeanne Lucas, in Sumner, Iowa. On June 5th, 1971 he married Bonnie Warburton in Haney, BC. In July of 1972 they welcomed the birth of their daughter Shawneen. Bonnie passed away in July of 1990.
Jon grew up in Sumner, graduating from Sumner Community High School in 1959. Shortly after graduating in 1959, he enlisted in the United States Navy serving in the Vietnam War, he retired from the US Navy TAR program out of Alameda CA in 1979 as a Chief Petty Officer, to Mount Vernon WA. Jon continued his passion of aviation working in Quality Assurance at Boeing retiring in May of 1998 to Polson, Montana.
Upon his retirement, Jon embraced becoming a grandpa, welcoming his grandson Lucas in December of 1999 and his granddaughter Tyla in September of 2004. He promptly taught them about the magical powers of ice cream and how it fixes everything. He also promptly picked back up his passion for riding Harleys and keeping the rubber side down, even making a trip to Australia with his cousin Mike to ride.
Jon and his cousin Mike, began touring the United States collecting Harley t-shirts from all the cities (yes, they rode to Alaska) and participating in numerous rides together.
Jon will always be remembered for awesome hugs, love for his family and friends, the random drop in visits, phone calls and Harleys. Jon was an amazing son, brother, husband, father and grandfather. He would move heaven and earth for his family and friends.
Jon is survived by his daughter Shawneen Schmitz (Greg), grandson Lucas and granddaughter Tyla, sister Ronna Hoppenworth, sister Jill (Larry) Graening, Nephew Mitch (Claire) Hoppenworth, Niece Darcy (Dan) Knights, Nephew Jared (Allison) Graening, Cousin Mike (Ruby) Treloar, numerous cousins and many close friends.
Jon was preceded in death by his parents Rex and Jeanne, his beloved wife Bonnie, and nephew Michael Hoppenworth.
The family would like to thank Providence Hospice Unit in Everett, for their compassionate care of Jon and his family, and a special thank you to Paula Weaver for helping us to fulfill his wishes in his final days.
A graveside service with Navy honors will be on Saturday, October 10, 2020 at 1:00pm at Hawthorne Memorial Park, Mount Vernon, WA.
