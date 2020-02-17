|
January 10, 1992 - January 27, 2020
Jonathan "Jon" David Hamiter, 28, a resident of Anacortes, passed away on January 27th, 2020.
Jon was born on January 10th, 1992, in Mount Vernon to Rick and Debbie Hamiter.
He graduated from Stanwood High School in 2011.
Jon was a loving and gentle soul. He was the kind of person you could sit down with, have a good chat, and laugh together.
He enjoyed singing, playing tennis, nature, and reading his bible. He loved his family and God.
He enjoyed spending time with his nieces and nephews and looked forward to having his own kids someday.
We miss Jon and are sad to have lost a young and bright soul.
Jon's closest friend, Dave, wrote a sweet tribute in remembrance of Jon:
"My Best, Closest Friend, That Passed Away, Jon was the greatest friend that anyone could ever have.
His heart was in all the right places. His soul was pure and white. No one that I met could have disliked him. This is why we became good friends.
I met Jon at the Red Brick, on a late Sunday afternoon, waiting for a meal that was served every Sunday. We had small chats each week, which grew longer.
He invited me to his house for a bible study; this was great because Jon knew a lot about the bible. He would pray for my knee, and after a few times, it became better. After a year, there was hardly any pain, and I could walk and run better.
He talked me into going out and doing some tennis practice. He was a power hitter, but it turned out better than I thought.
We went to our city parks with my three dogs and hiked frequently. He used to go up to Mt. Erie and take pictures of the Puget Sound, some of which are on his Facebook page. He was an excellent photographer and had an eye for the natural. I always told him that.
After one of my dogs passed away, he was there to help and comfort me as I did with his loss. We talked a lot about our losses, and it helped us both.
One day I asked him if he had ever been up to Mt. Baker. He said no but that he would like to go one day. So, the next day I got the car and the dogs ready, picked him up, and we took off toward Mt. Baker. He was happy to be up there. It was a hell of a thrill. We walked everywhere we could and threw snowballs. It was really fun. Where else can you be in the summer enjoying lots of snow?
Jon's shots made him very hot, so half the time, he took off his jacket. I had to keep telling him to keep it on, or he could become sick.
He was interested in the stars, so I found an astronomy club in Oak Harbor. One night we went there. It was chilly but fun. Jon looked through a telescope, and he got to see the stars that he talked so much about. It was a great thrill for him.
His 27th birthday was close at the time, so this was a great birthday gift. After that, we went to Wendy's for some hot food before heading home.
The other thing he enjoyed was staying on my boat. He said it was quieter than his place.
I can go on with all the fun we had and great times. I am sad that my best friend has passed. Even though his life was short, God and Jesus have plans for all of us. When they say it is time, you have to go.
I will miss him the most and am forever sorry this life lasts only a short time. Life must go on until the day I can join him in eternity.
He is with his Mom and other relatives there. Now he can look down and smile, and maybe one day will come down for a visit.
To my best friend, Jonathan David Hamiter. I will miss you the most."
Jon is survived by his dad, Rick Hamiter (Juli); Siblings, Rachael Chmielewski (Christian), Anne Choe (Kevin), and Jake Hamiter; grandma, Linda Hamiter (Don); eight nieces and nephews; and many aunts, uncles, and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Debbie Hamiter; grandparents, Irven Tennyson, Iris Queen, and David Hamiter; and Uncle, Lester Nurmi.
Jon's memorial will be held at the Emmanuel Baptist Church auditorium (Mount Vernon) on March 14th at 11 am.
