May 9, 1953 -
September 25, 2019
Joni Kim Brown passed away on September 25, 2019 while vacationing in Las Vegas with her partner Jack Christian and his son, Josh Christian. Joni died suddenly doing what she loved, dancing.
Joni was born in Farmington, Michigan daughter of Clifford and Linda Teall. She had four sisters and two brothers.
Joni was known for her laugh, her huge smile and unconditional love of her family and friends. Never judgemental, she was the rock to so many around her, especially her children, Mark and Jennifer. She helped raise numerous children throughout her life, truly devoting her life to taking care of everyone around her. She was known to be genuinely loving, and impacted the lives of many. Whether it was good news or bad, Joni was the first phone call for everyone who loved her.
She was preceded in death by both parents and her two brothers, Robert and Clifford Teall.
Joni is survived by her partner Jack Christian, her four sisters, Terri Teall, Lavonne Teall, Debbie Bell and Robbie Haley, her children, Mark Brown and Jennifer Brown, grandchildren, Brittany Brown, Justin Brown, Jayla Brown, Jazzlynn Woods, Jetta Brown, Jayson Perez, and great-grandbabies, Aniyah, Jayden, Zayden, Hunter, Sarabella, and Alayna, many nieces and nephews, and countless friends.
She was truly loved and will be truly missed.
The family is hosting a service at Kern Funeral Home in Mount Vernon, Washington on Thursday, October 10th at 1:30 in the afternoon. Anyone who knew her is welcome to come.
Published in Skagit Valley Herald on Oct. 6, 2019