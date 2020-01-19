|
Jordan Thomas Kok, age 33, died unexpectedly from a stroke on Sunday, January 12, 2020, in Seattle.
He was born in 1986 in Mount Vernon, WA, where he spent all of his childhood.
He graduated from Mount Vernon Christian School, which he attended from kindergarten, and earned his bachelor's degree in pre-architecture and sociology from Calvin College in Grand Rapids, Michigan.
Jordan worked in construction most of his adult life he was a skilled and detail-oriented carpenter and had recently started a construction business with a lifelong friend.
Jordan was planning a future with his girlfriend of one year.
In his short life, Jordan endured a certain amount of hardship in the form of chronic health issues and early hearing loss; still, he had incredible work ethic and was strong, resilient, happy, and fun-loving. He was tender-hearted and playful, and especially loved children.
He shared his time and talents with many, and was generous even in death, as he was an organ donor to numerous people in need.
Jordan loved God and followed Jesus. Jordan also loved people, and will be sorely missed by many.
Jordan was preceded in death by his grandparents, Thomas and Bertha Dotinga, and Donald Kok, as well as aunt Thelene Dotinga and uncle Sid Dotinga.
He is survived by his parents, Kevin and Glenda Kok; siblings Kathryn (Kok) and Garrett Johnson, Kelsey (Kok) and Alvin Shim, and Lucas and Ellie Kok; nieces and nephews Aurora, Lila, Zane, Clara, and Gideon (all of whom he adored); grandmother Joyce Kok; numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins, and countless friends. He is also survived by his devoted girlfriend, Krystina Ptasinski.
Jordan's memorial service will take place at First Christian Reformed Church in Mount Vernon, where he was baptized as an infant, on Friday, January 24, at 2:00 pm.
Memorial donations can be sent to Mount Vernon Christian School or non-profit of choice.
You may offer your condolences and share memories of Jordan to his family online at www.kernfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements are through Kern Funeral Home, Mount Vernon.
Published in Skagit Valley Herald on Jan. 19, 2020