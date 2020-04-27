Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for JOSE VILLALBA-LOPEZ
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

JOSE ELENO VILLALBA-LOPEZ

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
JOSE ELENO VILLALBA-LOPEZ Obituary
July 22, 1958 -
April 3, 2020

Jose was born on July 22nd, 1958 in Sinaloa, Mexico. He became a US citizen when he was just a teenager.

As a young man he worked on various farms around the U.S. harvesting crops. He retained an abiding interest in plants and their care.

Jose spent several years in Hawaii where he co-operated a restaurant with a friend and in 2005 he returned to the mainland. He lived in Arizona and quickly ended up volunteering for the massive cleanup effort after Hurricane Katrina.

When this work was over Jose decided to move to Washington state because he heard there was work in the Skagit Valley. He found his way to Anacortes and then to Guemes Island where he met his first friends in the area - Fred and his wife Sue. Jose often said that Fred "saved his life" by giving him work on his property. Jose lived in Anacortes with his friend Tony until his death on April 3rd, 2020.

Jose was loved by all who knew him. He was honest and kind to everyone and will be sorely missed.

He is survived by a sister in southern California and many cousins in Mexico.
Published in Anacortes American on Apr. 29, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of JOSE's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -