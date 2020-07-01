June 2, 1942 - June 25, 2020
Joseph Vernon Lacer (Joe), 78, beloved husband, father, uncle and friend went to his heavenly home on Thursday, June 25, 2020 following a stroke on Sunday, June 21, 2020.
Joe was born on June 2, 1942 in Coeur d'Alene, Idaho. The youngest child of Henry P. and Alta C. Lacer, siblings: Charles Gaylord (Gail) Lacer (deceased), and Kay (Lacer) Fouts, living.
After graduating from Lebanon Union High School in 1960, Joe attended Trade School in Portland, Oregon.
On June 23, 1961, he married Bernadene F. Grove in Lebanon Oregon.
Joe and Bernadene moved to Sedro-Woolley, Washington in 1963, with their daughter Cindy, for him to take a machinist apprenticeship with Skagit Corporation. Joe continued to work as a journeyman machinist at Skagit/Bendix Corporation, and eventually at Paccar Technical Center, 22 yrs, before retiring.
Joe & Bernadene lived in a rented home on Cook Road before purchasing their home with 10 acres on Morford Road, where they raised their three children. They resided on Morford Rd. until moving to Everett in April of this year.
Joe was very involved at Bethel Assembly of God Church, now Inspire Church of Skagit County. He enjoyed working with the Royal Rangers and youth programs. Joe also held Deacon and Board positions over the years.
Joe enjoyed hiking and camping, motorcycle riding with his buddies and studying the bible.
Joe is survived by his wife Bernadene Lacer, daughters, Cindy Lacer, of Everett WA, Pam Kirsch, of Aurora CO; sister, Kay Fouts, of Lebanon, OR; daughter-in-law, Karen Lacer, of Oak Ridge, NC; grandchildren, Alyssa & Ashley Kirsch, and Zachery & Benjamin Lacer. He is preceded in death by his brother, Gail Lacer; son, Steven D. Lacer.
A Memorial Service and Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, July 11, at 2:00 pm at Inspire Church of Skagit County, 805 Township Street, Sedro-Woolley, WA 98284
Social Distancing requirements will be observed and all attendees will be required to wear a mask.
In Lieu of Flowers, please consider donations to: Youth & Children's Ministries at Inspire Church, honoring Joe's heart for Youth.
