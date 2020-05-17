August 6, 1923 - May 7, 2020
Joseph Wenzel Wohleb, Jr., age 96, a five-year resident of Skagit Valley passed away peacefully on May 7, 2020 in Burlington, WA.
He was born on August 6, 1923 in Olympia, WA the youngest son of renowned Olympia architect Joseph Henry Wohleb and Matilda (Gresl) Wohleb.
He graduated from Olympia High School in 1941 and went on to attend the University of Washington when he decided to enlist in 1942.
He proudly served in the U.S. Army Air Corp. during the Second World War as a waist-gunner on a B-17 of the 94th Bomb Group. Joe survived thirty-three missions over Germany.
He married Joy Ann Thompson in 1948 and finished his education earning a Master's degree in microbiology from the University of Montana.
The young couple returned to Joe's hometown of Olympia where they raised seven children and where he had a long career as a microbiologist for the Washington State Department of Agriculture.
Joe enjoyed fishing, rooting for the Seahawks, Huskies, and Mariners; and eating his favorite food, oysters, especially Olympia Oysters.
In 2015 Joe moved into Creekside Continuing Care Community in Burlington, WA where he lived until his passing.
He was preceded in death by his father, Joseph Henry Wohleb (1958), mother Matilda (1938), brother Robert Wohleb (1966), and brother George (Buddy) Wohleb (1928).
He is survived by his children, Hank Wohleb of Chattanooga, TN; Ann Thorn of Boise ID; David Wohleb of Phoenix AZ; Mary Wohleb of La Conner, WA; Joseph Wohleb III of Bellingham, WA; Susan Meyer of Toledo, WA; John Wohleb of Ephrata, WA; his grandchildren, great-grandchildren and many nephews and nieces.
The family is forever grateful for the loving and devoted care their Dad received from the Creekside Community staff and Hospice of the Northwest.
Services will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Hospice of the Northwest (www.hospicenw.org).
You may offer your condolences and share your memories of Joe to his family online at www.kernfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements are under the care of Kern Funeral Home, Mount Vernon.
Published in Skagit Valley Herald on May 17, 2020.