

July 12, 1988 -

May 1, 2019



Joshua M. Paulley-Davenport, 30, of Bellingham was taken from us on May 1, 2019.



He was born on July 12, 1988 in Vallejo, California, the son of Denise Paulley and Mark Davenport. Josh was raised in Burlington, attended Bay View Elementary and Burlington-Edison High School.



Josh was a caring son, protective brother, and created many friendships that became family to him. Friends and family close to Josh would tell you that he brought people together and kept his friends connected by having a desire to get to know everyone. He was outgoing, loved to travel and read, thrived when making others laugh, and loved to go on spontaneous adventures.



Josh was intelligent, passionate, and loved getting into discussions with anyone who felt differently than he did. The outdoors were very important to Josh and he loved taking his dog, Oliver, on hikes and going camping with his friends.



Josh will be remembered by his parents; Mark and Denise, his sisters; Nicole and Elisha, his girlfriend; Erica, his beloved dog; Oliver, his paternal grandparents; Mary and Dave, along with many aunts, uncles, cousins, and a large group of friends who he thought of as family.



He was proceeded by his maternal grandparents, Helen and Don and Bonnie.



Josh's "Goodbye Party" will be held on Saturday, May 25th at 1:30PM. For an address, please contact Denise at 360-757-1105.



In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to a local non-profit of your choice that supports victims of crime and advocates for non-violence. Published in Skagit Valley Herald on May 21, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary