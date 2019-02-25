February 11, 1929 -

February 21, 2019



Joyce Adele Harrison passed away February 21st, 10 days after her 90th birthday.



She was born in Conrad, MT, the only child of Dale & Media (Sparks) Higgins. They moved to Seattle when Joyce was a teenager & she graduated from Queen Anne HS.



She met her husband Walt at a USO dance & they married in 1950 on her birthday. She lived the majority of her married life in Newhalem & Diablo before Walt retired from Seattle City Light in 1988 & they moved to Burlington.



Since the 50's they owned a variety of RVs & enjoyed traveling & playing cards with their Campers 31 RV Club until they were in their 70s.



She enjoyed sewing, crafts, sharing recipes & feeding "her" wild birds.



Joyce will be greatly missed by her husband of 69 years Walt, her son Jerry (Ida) of Everett, her daughter Judy Clark (Wade) of Lyman, granddaughter Lisa Harrison & her husband Kevin Roach of Arlington.



