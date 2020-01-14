|
|
November 15, 1943 -
January 4, 2020
Joyce Gay Marsula passed away on January 4, 2020 at her home in Mount Vernon, WA.
Joyce was born in Tacoma, WA on November 15, 1943. She was raised in Sedro-Woolley with her two sisters by their parents Fred and Edna Bryant. Joyce graduated from Sedro-Woolley High School in 1962. She began working for GTE as a telephone switchboard operator after graduation. She worked there for 30 years, eventually in a supervisor role until she retired in 1992. In retirement she worked in the casino business in both Skagit and Whatcom counties.
Joyce married Bill Yeager in 1963 and they had two daughters. Her eldest daughter Deannie (Joe) Martin was born in 1963 and her youngest daughter Jeannie (Kevin) Revoir was born in 1975. She was very proud of her daughters for their careers and families. Joyce was married to Rich Marsula from 1985- 2004.
As the years passed Joyce enjoyed reading, knitting, gardening, golfing, and card games. She also enjoyed traveling to her favorite places, Lake Chelan and Hawaii. She enjoyed cheering on her favorite teams, the Seattle Seahawks and Washington Huskies.
She maintained many friendships from her childhood and regularly participated in a "Birthday Club" with them. She was also involved with the Anacortes Yacht Club and served as Commodore.
She was very passionate toward animals and had a large collection of cat and swan knick knacks at her home. With her passion for kitties she wanted her friends and family to honor her memory by donating time or money to the Skagit Valley Humane Society.
Joyce was preceded in death by her parents Fred and Edna Bryant, sisters Beverly (Gene) Thramer and Darlene (Arnold) Soderberg, and nephews Randy Soderberg, Ronnie McCoy, and David Thramer. In addition to her daughters Jeannie and Deannie, she is survived by her grandchildren Daileen (Chuck) Ouellette, Danae (Brett) Thompson, and Laird and Landis Revoir; great- grandchildren Alayna and Ryker Thompson, and step-grandchildren and step-great-grandchildren; close friend and mother-in-law Nita Marsula; nephews Jerry (Kathy) Thramer and Rick Soderberg, and niece Jodi Ericksen. Lastly, she leaves her beloved Kitty, Tommy behind to a new loving home with Deannie Martin.
A graveside memorial will be held at the Greenhills Memorial Cemetery in Burlington, WA at 1pm on January 24th, 2020 open to friends and family. Following the memorial there will be a reception to celebrate Joyce at Fireweed Terrace, Eaglemont Golf Course.
Published in Skagit Valley Herald on Jan. 19, 2020