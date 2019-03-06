|
January 5, 1933 -
March 3, 2019
(Marilyn) Joyce Knudsen was born in Wellington, Kansas on January 5, 1933 to her parents, John and Lavinia Gronemyer, one of nine children. She passed on peacefully in Anacortes on March 3, 2019.
The Gronemyer family moved to Sedro-Woolley in 1942. Joyce trained as a nurse and made nursing a lifelong career.
She met and married Svend Knudsen in 2009 and they spent ten wonderful years together.
Joyce is survived by her husband and local family members.
The family wishes to thank Hospice of the Northwest and asks for donations to Hospice in lieu of flowers.
Joyce will be remembered privately at a family memorial.
Published in Skagit Valley Herald on Mar. 10, 2019