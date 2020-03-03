|
|
March 22, 1930 -
February 22, 2020
Joyce was granted her angel wings on February 22, 2020, one month shy of 90 years old.
She was born in Detroit, MI on March 22, 1930 to Otto R. and Rose L. Seilaff.
She attended Mercy College in Detroit, then graduated from Marygrove College in 1952.
She moved to Seattle in 1953 where she met Francis John "Jack" Nagel. They were married Oct. 16, 1954 in West Seattle.
After moving to Portland, OR they welcomed their son, Francis John Nagel, Jr. in 1955.
The family eventually moved back to Seattle, where Joyce earned a Masters from Seattle University, while teaching full-time.
She dedicated her life to her family of course, but also to children in general. She and Jack were active in the Boy Scouts when son John was involved. She treasured those days and the boys and parents that were part of it.
She taught elementary school for 37 years, most of that in the Edmonds School District. She absolutely loved teaching and her students loved her right back. Four of her former students came to visit her a couple years ago, forty years later! She retired in June 1989, from work, but not life.
In the mid-70s Joyce and Jack discovered Shelter Bay and fell in love with Skagit Valley. Bought a lot in SB and built a home. Jack retired and a few years later Joyce did as well.
In the mean time they were charter members of the Shelter Bay Yacht Club, serving as treasurer and chaplain. Joyce treasured that association to the end of her days.
In keeping with her love of children Joyce was instrumental in the establishment of the Boys and Girls Clubs in Skagit County. She spent lots of time and energy on the BGC and loved every minute of it. She was very proud of the kids.
Joyce was a devout Catholic and an active member of Sacred Heart Parish in La Conner. Several adults now raising kids in the parish were trained as altar servers by Joyce.
She loved to travel, visiting Ireland, Germany and Italy, a Caribbean cruise with her grandkids, and Hawaii. Of course, her annual drives to Arizona in the Joycemobile motorhome to "snowbird" with her buddies.
She liked to go fast, as anyone who rode with her would attest. Better still if it were on two wheels. Joyce could be seen riding her 50cc moped all around town and as far as Anacortes to get on the ferry to meet some yacht club friends. Later she upgraded to a purple 125cc scooter and boy was she cruising then.
As age and balance required, she acquired a 4-wheeled electric scooter, which she always tried to dial it up to the hare vs the tortoise. Much to the chagrin of her kids and care providers. Joyce lived life to the fullest and truly resented when, as she aged, she had to slow down.
Her love for her sons, daughter-in-law, grandkids, and friends is eternal and she made sure they knew it.
Joyce was preceded in death by her husband Jack (1989), brother Richard (2017) and nephew Kurt (2009).
She is survived by sons John and Ira, daughter-in-law Sue, grandchildren Kevin and Kelsey Nagel and Sophia Stevenson, "Sis" Claudette Gubrud, nieces Anne, Robin and Linda and nephew Rick, cousins Pauli, Alice and Robin, oldest friend Terese Hurley and countless others who were so important to her.
Her service will be on March 27th at 10:30 AM at Sacred Heart Parish in La Conner, WA. Reception to follow in the parish hall.
In lieu of flowers Joyce requests a donation to either the Anne Carlson Guild (Childrens Hospital) or the Boys and Girls Clubs of Skagit Valley.
Published in Skagit Valley Herald on Mar. 8, 2020