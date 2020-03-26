|
June 30, 1964 - March 19, 2020
JR (Vernon) Etlicher, 55, of Anacortes, passed away at sea in Alaska while Captain on the F/V Sea Wolf Thursday, March 19, 2020.
He was born on June 30, 1964 in Anacortes, WA; the son of Vernon and "Peggy" Margaret (LaVine) Etlicher.
JR is survived by his loving wife of 25 (together for 35) years Kim Etlicher and two very cherished daughters Brianna (fiancé Braydon Cooley) and Elyse Etlicher, and father-in-law Lynn Coffelt; a sister Carol Yates (Marty); two loved nieces, Kelsy Graves and Katelyn Jones (Adam); two dear great-nieces Macy and Madison Jones, and one great-nephew Landen Durfee (Steve Durfee).
He was preceded in death by his dad, Vernon Etlicher Sr., brother Ronnie Etlicher, mother-in-law Dora Coffelt and sister-in-law Karen Coffelt.
JR grew up in Anacortes and graduated from Anacortes High School.
He loved his family, playing basketball, motorcycles, and just relaxing at home with his family.
He was very well respected in the fishing community and had fished in the Bering Sea, AK, for over 30 years.
JR's favorite recreational pastimes were hosting BBQ's with friends and family, paddle boarding, kayaking and cruising around in his vintage Red 68 Pontiac Firebird convertible with his family.
He loved and was adored by his nieces and nephews and would tease them as often as he could. He also very much enjoyed playing with and walking Brianna and Braydon's dogs Hazel and Maverick.
JR loved the outdoors, especially Whistle Lake where he could swim with the dogs and his daughters. He was always a happy and joyful soul with the brightest smile and contagious laugh. He was very loved by his family and will remain in their hearts for the rest of their lives.
JR's motto and what he always would say is "Just Be Happy".
JR is loved and very missed. His name will be placed on the Seafarer Memorial and a celebration of life with be scheduled at a future date.
Arrangements are in the care of Evans Funeral Chapel and Crematory Inc., Anacortes and the San Juan Islands.
Published in Anacortes American and Skagit Valley Herald from Mar. 29 to Apr. 1, 2020