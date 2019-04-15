Resources More Obituaries for JUANITA PETIT Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? JUANITA "JAY" PETIT

Obituary Condolences Flowers May 2, 1944 -

April 4, 2019



Juanita "Jay" Petit, 74, of Anacortes passed away peacefully on April 4, 2019, in Burien, surrounded by her family.



Juanita was born in Durango, Colorado, daughter of Crestino and Juanita (Corrales) Valerio.



She grew up in Utah with her 10 brothers and sisters, enjoying music, dancing and adventure.



When she was 18, she moved to Seattle and met her husband Donald Petit to whom she was married for 56 years. They had three children, James, Tina and Duby, and made their home in Chehalis for nearly 50 years.



Family was always the most important thing to Juanita. Known best as Aunt Jay, she made each and every niece and nephew feel special through her unconditional love. Her pride and joy were her three children, and she treasured the time spent with her grandsons, Griffin and Ian.



Everyone who met Juanita was touched and impressed by her kindness and joyful personality. She was the quintessential social butterfly. She loved to laugh and was always ready to dance. There wasn't a child she didn't love, and she would do anything for anybody to brighten their day.



Juanita was preceded in death by her parents, Crestino and Juanita Valerio, her Aunt Eduvigen "Duby" Valerio, brother Christino Valerio, sisters Trudy Lucero and Gloria Romero.



She is survived by her husband Donald of Anacortes; son James (Carrie) Petit of Olympia; daughters Tina Stellhorn of Silverado, California, and Duby Petit of Anacortes; grandsons Griffin and Ian Stellhorn of Silverado; brothers Joe Valerio of Provo, Utah, Tony (Carla) Valerio of Santaquin, Utah, and Tom (Jody) Valerio of Delta, Utah; sisters Sally Rodriguez of Burien, Linda Johnson of Tacoma, Irene Trujillo of West Valley City, Utah, and Carol (Eli) Renteria of Ogden, Utah; uncle Johnny Corrales of Hemet, California; brother-in-law, Chuck (Terry) Petit of Agoura Hills, California; her many greatly loved nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews, cousins and beloved extended family and friends.



The family will host a Celebration of Life at 1 p.m. Friday, May 31, at Lincoln Park, Picnic Shelter #3, 8011 Fauntleroy Way SW in Seattle. We encourage you to wear her favorite color purple.



The family will host a Celebration of Life at 1 p.m. Friday, May 31, at Lincoln Park, Picnic Shelter #3, 8011 Fauntleroy Way SW in Seattle. We encourage you to wear her favorite color purple.

A special thanks to all those who sent love and support during her recent hospital stay and the wonderful staffs at Swedish Hospital's Cardiac ICU at the Cherry Hill Campus in Seattle and Regional Hospital in Burien.