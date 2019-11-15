|
Juanita (Jeri) Rose Martin (Knight) passed away peacefully on November 10, 2019, wrapped in the love of her devoted daughter Shari, son Steve and granddaughter Kaitlyn.
Jeri was the daughter of Marion and Lula Knight. She was born in Roane, Tennessee. She had 8 brothers and sisters. She moved with her father and mother from Tennessee to North Carolina and then to Sedro-Woolley, Washington.
Jeri lived most of her life on the family farm in Sedro-Woolley as a homemaker, mother and "little gramma". She had a pure and open heart who never turned anyone away in need of a cup of coffee, a meal or a safe place. She was kind and compassionate to everyone.
She is survived by her children and their families, Patricia Fant, Suzy and Gary Patterson, Shelly Welcome and Marc Simpson, Steve Welcome, Shari and Brad Davis, Shawn and Danielle Welcome and her step-children, Jeff and Rosie Welcome, Joy Backstrom and Scott Welcome, and David and Mary Martin; her grandchildren, Lynn, April, Teri, Stormi, Mindy, Misty, Katie, Jessi, Jason, Jennifer, Christopher, Daniel, Kaitlyn, Haley, Maegan, Chloe, Richie, Wylie, Milo, Wendel, Linus, and Emily and numerous great-grandchildren.
Jeri was preceded in death by her parents, her siblings Bessie, Mabel, Bill, Hazel, Ruby, Bob, Carl, and George, and her husband, Donald Martin.
Funeral Services will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Friday, November 22, 2019 at Lemley Chapel in Sedro-Woolley.
Arrangements are under the care of Lemley Chapel, Sedro-Woolley.
In lieu of flowers, you may donate to Cure Alzheimer's Fund at https://curealz.org/.
