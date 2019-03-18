Resources More Obituaries for JUDITH MCHARG Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? JUDITH ANN MCHARG

Judith (Judy) Ann McHarg passed away in Phoenix, Arizona surrounded by her family.



Judy was born in Kodiak, Alaska. After moving a number of times while growing up, she settled in Seattle where she met her husband Sidney, with whom she spent 36 years of loving marriage.



With her family, she relocated to Anacortes in 1996. Several years after this move she was introduced to quilting, in which she quickly became enamored. Never one to color only between the lines she progressed to art quilting, in which she truly excelled.



She is survived by her husband Sidney, children Andrew and Kathryn, grandchildren Ian and Alison, and her siblings Sandy, Nancy, Michele and Gary.



Services will be at Westminster Presbyterian Church in Anacortes on March 30th at 2 pm. A reception will follow at the Depot in Anacortes where a number of her quilts will be on display.



Donations in her memory can be made to UW Medicine fund for the Endowed Professorship of Interstitial Lung Diseases honoring Ganesh Raghu, MD; Island Hospital Pulmonary Rehabilitation, or to the Pacific Northwest Quilt and Fiber Arts Museum. Published in Anacortes American on Mar. 27, 2019