|
|
June 23, 1944 -
September 1, 2019
Judith Diane (Bay) Granstrom passed away September 1st in Burlington, Washington after an extended battle with dementia.
Judy was born in Astoria, Oregon to Ben and Georgene Bay on June 23, 1944. Her childhood was filled with illness due to asthma, but she loved spending time on her grandparent's farm. Judy especially enjoyed the big-eared hound dogs, despite a stern warning from her grandfather not to go near them.
Judy attended Forest Grove High School where she was a cheerleader and homecoming queen. As a teenager, she and her family spent summers along the northern California coast in logging camps.
This is where Judy met the love of her life, Dave Granstrom. The summer romance grew to letter writing and when Dave graduated high school, he immediately set plans to attend Pacific University in Judy's hometown of Forest Grove. She and Dave were inseparable and snuck away to elope in Coeur d'Alene, Idaho in April of 1962. Nine-months later, first-born son Shawn made the family a trio.
Judy and family eventually moved to Washington and settled in the Skagit Valley. Second son Eric came along in 1968 and finally, a daughter, Sonja in 1972.
Judy was a stay at-home Mom for most of the kids' lives, but went to work in the 1980's at the bookstore at Skagit Valley College.
Judy had always felt a need to help others, so she enrolled into Skagit's nursing program at the age of 50. Fresh with her medical assistant credentials, she went to work at Whatcom County Health as an AIDS nurse. She was heralded for her work, receiving the Washington State HIV/AIDS Educator Award from the Washington State Department of Health in 2003. Judy was also a 4-H club leader in Sedro-Woolley.
Judy loved to hunt and fish with her husband, David, and her children, Shawn, now in Round Mountain, CA with his wife Gena; Eric of Wenatchee, WA with his wife Marion; and her daughter Sonja and her mate Tim; and, of course, her granddaughters Gracie Granstrom, Hunter Jackson and Carlie Loop.
Judy was a lifelong Christian with a powerful, beautiful voice used for many years in choir. She looked forward to "Going Home" and now is in the heavenly choir.
Judy was a kind, loving, giving person her entire life and will be missed by her sisters Sally Goodman of Prineville, OR; Catherine Vaughan of San Francisco, CA; her uncles and aunts Charles and Barbara Bay of Hillsboro, OR; Jack and Angie Bay of Beaverton, OR; Bob and Judi Bay of St. Helens, OR; nieces and nephews and their families in Oregon and California.
Judy was preceded in death by her parents, Ben and Georgene; grandparents Charles and Sophie Taylor; grandparents Frank and Mary Bay; uncle Franklin Bay; her beloved dog Boz and favorite cat Fat Boy.
The family would like to thank the staff and management at The Bradford House and The Home Place for taking such good care of Judy. They'd also like to thank Paula Faulkner of the Northwest Regional Council on Aging and Hospice of the Northwest for their support and services.
A celebration of life will be on the Granstrom family property in the Finn Settlement September 28th with another to follow in Oregon at a date to be determined.
You may offer condolences and share memories of Judy with her family online at:
www.kernfuneralhome.com
Arrangements are through Kern Funeral Home, Mount Vernon.
Published in Skagit Valley Herald on Sept. 8, 2019