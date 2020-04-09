|
Judith Lee Sperry, 80, passed away peacefully with her husband Albert L. Sperry by her side.
Judith was born on December 15, 1939 in Callwell, Idaho to Wesley and Ramona Gale.
Judith and Albert were married for 64 years, just a few months shy of their 65th wedding anniversary. They are the longest married couple in the Sperry-Riggs and Bowman-Gale families.
Judith was preceded in death by her parents, Wesley and Ramona Gale.
She is survived by her husband of 64 years, Albert L. Sperry, Sister Joy Chance, Brother Wesley Gale, daughters, Deniece Lee Hartford, Alita Lynn Murphy (Steven), Grandchildren; Tertany, Zackariah, Jeremiah, Abel, Michael, and James, and 1 niece and nephew.
Judith will be interred at Hawthorne Memorial Park in Mount Vernon, WA.
In lieu of flowers, please donate in Judith's name to Valley Baptist Church in Sedro-Woolley, WA.
Arrangements are under the care of Hawthorne Funeral Home, Mount Vernon, WA.
Published in Skagit Valley Herald on Apr. 14, 2020