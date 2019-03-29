Judith Meeks, 79 years passed away in her own home on February 28, 2019. She was encircled with the love of her family during every minute leading up to her final breath.



Judith was the oldest of 7 children. She was born in New Jersey and loved the seashore. At the age of 18 she joined the Air Force where she met her husband Darrell, whom she married 3 months later.



With the arrival of their first child, Judith was honorably discharged from active duty, but remained a military wife raising their 4 daughters. She loved military life, the excitement of wondering where they'd be stationed next, and traveling to different states.



When her husband retired at 20 years, the family settled into civilian life here in Washington. At the age of 50, Judith went back to school to earn a degree in Psychology and became a licensed therapist. She loved working with teens in group homes.



When she retired, they moved to Kelso, where they built their dream home and celebrated 50 years of marriage.



When she became widowed, Judith found herself living on her own for the first time in her life. Her children were incredibly proud of her ability to live independently and maintain a sense of humor and kindness towards everyone around her.



Judith loved to sing, paint with acrylics, gold pan, read, and feed every animal she could lure to the back door. Most of all she loved her husband, children, and spending time with her grandchildren, each of whom thought they were her favorite.



She is survived by her daughters Lynne [Dave], Donna, Janet [Garth], and Michelle [Wayne]; grandchildren James, Kate, Jenette, Brandan, Diana, and Darrell; and six great grandchildren.



A funeral service will be held at St. Charles Church, Burlington, WA on Friday, April 12 at 10:30 am.



In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Jude Children's hospital or a local Hospice program. Published in Skagit Valley Herald on Mar. 31, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary