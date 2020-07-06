June 13, 1941 -
June 21, 2020
Judith N. (Peterson) Montoya, was born June 13th, 1941 to Oscar and Eileen (Tenneson) Peterson. As the oldest of 4 children and the only girl-Judy had to grow up to be strong and tough. These traits followed her through business and life.
Judy married Thomas E. Fuller October 2nd, 1958 and became a military wife. They had two daughters, Susan (Fuller) Roughton and Sandra (Fuller) Genandt.
Judy was very involved in the Navy Wives Club and won numerous awards for her knitting. She made clothing for many newborns over the years. She continued this later in life when she made hats for the local hospitals to give to newborns.
On November 30, 1980 Judy married John 8. Montoya and made their home in Conway, Washington.
Judy was involved in her community-she often worked behind the scenes with fundraising and support of local non-profits. Judy loved a good auction, especially if it benefited a local charity! She donated many hours of service to organizations such as; Friendship House, Skagit Women in Business, Soroptimist and the Self-Help Housing Program. Education was important as well, she supported local scholarship programs focused on helping Women in Business. Judy was nominated and Won SWAN (Skagit Woman in Business Award) in 1993 a moment that she was very proud of.
John and Judy lived the snow bird life as they retired. Traveling back and forth from Arizona to their home in Conway. They also traveled the world together. They would tell stories of their travels from every continent. Their only regret was that they were unable to go to the Antarctic due to a poor weather day. Instead they shared, that they did "fly over it".
After the passing of John in 2017, Judy moved to Creekside Senior Living in Burlington. She passed at the age of 79, on June 21st, 2020 with her three daughters by her side.
Judy is survived by and will be missed by her family-Her Daughters, Juanita (Dennis) Pitman, Susan (Kelly) Roughton and Sandra (Roger) Genandt. Grand children: Ricky Pitman, Kyle Roughton, Tyler Roughton Rhienna Virden, Alyssa Shepard, Christopher Black and Missy Genandt. Her brothers, Dennis (Mac) & Leslie Peterson, Joe (Roger) Peterson & his friend Shirley. Numerous great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
She was proceeded in death by her Mother-Eileen, her father-Oscar, her husband-John, her niece Delores (Deedy) and recently her brother, Stanton (Button) Peterson.
A Special Thank you to her Nephew Ernie Nyegaard for all the love, attention and support you gave to her. We would also like to thank the staff of Creekside Memory Care and to the staff of Hospice of the Northwest for the love and care of our mother.
A celebration of life will be set for a date to be determined later.
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in Judy's name to your favorite local charity.
Please share your thoughts of Judith and sign the online guest register at www.hawthornefh.com.
Arrangements are under the care of Hawthorne Funeral Home, Mount Vernon, WA.