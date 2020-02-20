|
|
February 2, 1931 - February 7, 2020
Our beautiful mom and grandma, Judith Ross, passed away February 7, 2020 surrounded by love and in the care of her family.
Judy was born at Walter Reed Army Hospital in Washington DC on February 2, 1931. The youngest daughter of Major General Clinton and Peggy Lyter, they lived wherever the Army sent them.
After travelling the world, she graduated from Clover Park High School in Tacoma, WA.
Judy lived a life filled with many accomplishments, a passion for friendship and a deep love for her family.
She attended both the University of Heidelberg and Washington State University, but it was at WSU where she met the love of her life, Dudley Ross.
Dudley and Judy were married in February of 1952 in Coeur d'Alene, Idaho. Together they raised their 5 children in Concrete, Washington and became prominent members of the community.
Always busy, Judy was a field boss and berry bus driver for Sakuma Brothers, and also taught Cub Scouts and volunteered with Camp Fire Girls of America. She was the recipient of the WO-HE-LO medallion for her service to Camp Fire. Judy worked on the Skagit Ambulance Crew for many years and was also the director of the Concrete Senior Center.
She was honored to be named Concrete's Citizen of the Year in 1991.
Judy spent her retirement years between Concrete and Kailua-Kona, Hawaii, and never slowed down.
In Kona she was named Mother of the Year by the West Hawaii Today newspaper and was a devoted member of both the Kona Elks and PEO Chapter I.
Judy will forever be remembered by her sister; Sherry Hall of Colorado Springs, her beloved children; Terry Freed (Walt), Sherry Buller, Mary Farnham, Ava Aldridge (Randy), and Zeke Ross (Tammy), her treasured grandchildren; Eric Freed, Will Farnham, Megan Kinney, Kristy Thompson, Mandy Meyers, Katie Pierce Elliot, Rob Buller, Kerry Faber, Dan Farnham, Clinton Ross, Robin Aldridge, and Natalie Reed; 31 great-grandchildren; and countless other friends and family that were blessed to know her.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Clinton and Peggy Lyter, her husband of 60 years, Dudley Ross, and her grandson, Lee Post.
Judy Ross touched the lives of many with her adventurous spirit and generous heart. Her zest for life was an inspiration even at the very end.
Family and friends are invited to celebrate her life on March 28, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. at Shepherd of the Hills Lutheran Church in Concrete, Washington and are encouraged to wear Hawaiian attire.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Friends of FSH Research, 217 19th Place, Kirkland, WA, 98033; www.fshfriends.org.
Published in Skagit Valley Herald on Feb. 23, 2020