|
|
September 6, 1939 -
October 2, 2019
Judith was born in Fairbanks, Alaska, on September 6, 1939, to Eugene and Patricia Rogge.
She passed away (from metastatic cancer) on October 2, 2019 in Mount Vernon, WA.
Judy was the oldest of three children and her childhood included many happy days surrounded by extended family at Harding Lake.
She graduated, with honors, from Lathrop High School, married George E. Wise, and then received degrees in both English and Education, cum laude, from Seattle University. Judy then returned to Fairbanks where she taught 4th grade for 20 years at Nordale Elementary.
As a young woman, she raised seven children - four boys and three girls. She was dedicated to her family, Immaculate Conception Church (where she played the organ and arranged the church flowers for 35+ years), her dear friends, quilting, cooking, and gardening. In her retirement years she was a world traveler, touring 19 countries and 15 states!
Judy was known for her positive and cheery personality and being able to accomplish, before 9:00 a.m., what most people did in a day; she was extraordinary. Her love of fresh, French bread and See's chocolates were something she wanted people to remember her by.
She is survived by her husband George and children: Michele Gere, Eugene Wise (Jana), Glenn Wise (Kristie), Melinda Duncan (Kraig), Christopher Wise (Lorraine Gaffan) and Marcella Wise.
Her son, George Wise Jr., predeceased her.
Her grandchildren are Will and Madeline Gere; Tyrell, Samuel, and Jack Wise; Joel, Trevor, and Brent Duncan. She is also survived by her brother, William Rogge, and sister, Kathleen Maher (James).
A memorial service will be held at Immaculate Conception Church in Mount Vernon, WA on Monday, November 4, 2019 at 12:00 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the Church Building Fund. For her Alaskan family and friends, there will be a service in the spring of 2020.
Arrangements are under the care of Hawthorne Funeral Home, Mount Vernon, WA.
Published in Skagit Valley Herald on Oct. 13, 2019