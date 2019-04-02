September 7, 1966 -

March 17, 2019



Our beautiful Julie's courageous battle against cancer ended gently and peacefully on March 19, 2019, as she was wrapped in the love of her family. It was beautiful, just one more gift she bestowed upon us while still on this earth.



Through her colorful and vibrant zest for life, people, animals and travel, she spread endless joy to every corner of this world. She found the inherent goodness in everyone, and we each felt so special, loved and accepted in her presence. Julie touched the lives of everyone she met. From the 7-11 cashier, to the Chinese rickshaw driver, to one of her cherished jail inmates, to a Cuban homeless dog, no one escaped the "sunshine of Julie".



Julie served as an Electronics Technician in the US Navy from May 1990 through March 1997. She joined the Skagit County Jail as a Deputy Corrections Officer in August of 2001. She facilitated a Residential Substance Abuse Treatment Center that became a model for other corrections facilities. She was awarded the Anne Jackson Award by Will Reichardt, then Sheriff of Skagit County, for her consistent and high level of contribution to all aspects of supporting both her fellow deputies and inmates. Her infectious laugh and humor helped all to manage tough days in the jail environment.



A Celebration of Julie's Life will be held at the Lincoln Theatre.



In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Skagit Police Benevolent Fund in Julie's name: Skagit County Sheriff's Office Benevolent Association, PO Box 275, Mount Vernon, WA 98273