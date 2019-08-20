|
|
June 17, 1928 -
August 18, 2019
June Delores Holmes, 91, a longtime Sedro-Woolley resident, passed away on Sunday, August 18, 2019 at Where The Heart Is in Burlington.
June was born in Minnewaukan, North Dakota on June 17, 1928, the daughter of Mason & Eva (Aldridge) Perry. June's father farmed in North Dakota and Minnesota and the family moved by covered wagon from Minnesota to Thompson Falls, Montana. June grew up in Thompson Falls, and graduated from Thompson Falls High School in 1946.
June met her love of her life, Frank Holmes in Thompson Falls, Montana at the local Rexall Drug soda fountain where she worked. Frank and June were joined in marriage in Thompson Falls, on October 16, 1947. They traveled from Kansas to Washington state, while Frank worked. They settled in Washington state with their family in 1957, first in Burlington and finally settling in Sedro-Woolley in 1964. In 2017, Frank and June celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary.
June enjoyed her colorful flower baskets. She loved to cook gourmet meals and would make sure everyone had plenty to eat. She loved collecting cookbooks and reading them to find new recipes to use. June loved to sew and loved collecting vintage dolls, making clothes for them and putting them on display in a room for them exclusively. She shared her love of her dolls to all her grandchildren and nieces. June's grandchildren all called her 'cookie grandma' because she always had cookies available in a cookie drawer for a treat.
June and Frank spent a lot of time in Arizona, as rock hobbyists, from which they started making jewelry and artwork from the rocks they collected. They loved to travel and went on a trip with Ron and Mary to Hawaii and with Curtis and Leslie to Alaska.
June enjoyed spending time with her children and grandchildren. She enjoyed watching her grandkids with 4-H and FFA projects on their hobby farm. June also loved a challenging game of cribbage or pinochle.
June is survived by her sons and daughters-in-law, Ron & Mary Holmes of Sedro-Woolley and Curt & Leslie Holmes of Samish Island; eight grandsons, Shawn Holmes (Terri), Travis Holmes (Nancy), Justin Holmes (Kendra), Derek Holmes (Dana), Jeremy Holmes (Pelar), Nick Wood (Lindsay), Tyson Wood (partner, Anna Corpolongo) and Cody Smith (partner, Amy Miller); 14 great-grandchildren; four great-great-grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Mason & Eva Perry; her beautiful daughter, Debbie (Holmes) Smith in 2001; her husband, Frank in 2018; three brothers, Harlan, Harvey and Alfred Perry; three sisters, Mildred Holt, Ruth Perry and Rena Barnhill.
The family would like to thank all the doctors and nurses involved in June's care; Where The Heart Is; Hospice of the Northwest, and a thank you to family and friends for all your support.
The family requests that memorials be made to Hospice of the Northwest.
Graveside Services will be held at the Bow Cemetery on Monday, August 26, 2019 at 1:00 P.M.
Services are under direction of Lemley Chapel, Sedro-Woolley.
Lemley Chapel
Published in Skagit Valley Herald on Aug. 21, 2019