

NOVEMBER 7, 1949

APRIL 1, 2019



June Queen, 69, a longtime Skagit Valley resident passed away on Monday, April 1, 2019 in Coupeville, Washington.



June was born on November 7, 1949 in Waynesville, NC the daughter of Pastor Chester & Marie (King) Mitchell.



In 1961 the Mitchell family moved to Hamilton where June attended grade school and she graduated from Sedro-Woolley High School with the class of 1968.



On March 7, 1969 June married the love of her life, David Queen and they just celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary.



June was a dedicated wife and mother for several years and then worked as an administration assistant in the medical field for many years around the Skagit Valley.



She was a longtime member of the Northwest Missionary Baptist Church in Hamilton.



June is survived by her husband, David of Sedro-Woolley; son, Matthew Queen and daughter, Caryn Belisle, both of Bellingham; granddaughter, Sophia Belisle; brothers, Mike Mitchell and Darryll Mitchell and wife Cheryl; sisters-in-law, Liz Mitchell and Rose Mitchell and several nieces and nephews.



She was preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Phil & Gary Mitchell and sister-in-law, Sheila Mitchell.



Graveside Services will be held on Monday, April 8, 2019 at 11:00 AM at the Hamilton Cemetery followed by a potluck fellowship at the Lyman Fire Hall.



Arrangements are under direction of Lemley Chapel, Sedro-Woolley.



Share memories of June and sign the online guest register at www.lemleychapel.com Published in Skagit Valley Herald on Apr. 4, 2019