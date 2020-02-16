|
|
May 16, 1936 -
February 5, 2020
Karen Arlene Hastings, 83, of Mount Vernon, passed away February 5, 2020 peacefully.
She was born to the late Ethel and William C. Grant, May 16, 1936, in Seattle, Washington.
Karen graduated from Mount Vernon High School in 1955.
She married the late Richard P Babington in March 1955. Together, they had three children, Richard (Rick), Perry (Rob) and Darcy.
Karen took pride in managing the local Lincoln Theatre and Skagit Drive-In for over a decade.
In April 1986, she married her high school sweetheart, Richard (Dick) G. Hastings, and together blended their families, with his three children.
Karen ran a successful daycare, Peacock Playhouse, where she cared for her own grandchildren, as well as many other children. Her daycare kids were family, and she loved being famously known as "Grandma Karen."
After she retired, Karen enjoyed visits from her former families, and was always curious to know how everyone was doing. Her love and care had a positive impact on many.
Karen and Dick spent over three decades together. She enjoyed camping and taking the grandkids to the family cabin in Coupeville. Her loyalty to Dick was remarkable. She lost her love in the summer of 2019. Karen's last gift was joining Dick in heaven on what would have been his 86th birthday.
She is survived by her children, Rick (Cindy) Babington Jr., Rob (Deanna) Babington, and Darcy (Lee) Owings Martin.; her brother, Larry (Phyllis) Grant; sister, Janice Johnson; grandchildren, Arianne Babington, Jared (Amie) Owings, Britni (Nick) Harter, Craig Babington and Billy Martin; great-grandchild, Henry Harter; her step-children Rick (Charlotte) Hastings, Beverly (Charles) Dooley and Rob (Tammy) Hastings along with many of her step-grandchildren, great-grandchildren and other numerous family members and friends.
Funeral services will be held at Kern Funeral Home in Mount Vernon on Saturday, February 22, 2020 at 11:00 am with social hour immediately following. Pastor Ron Deegan will be officiating.
In lieu of flowers you are encouraged to contribute to the college fund of First Baptist Church Cascade in Mount Vernon.
You may offer your condolences and share memories of Karen to her family online at www.kernfuneralhome.com.
We were blessed to have had her as our mother and grandmother, and will hold her memories with us forever.
Arrangements are through Kern Funeral Home, Mount Vernon.
Published in Skagit Valley Herald on Feb. 16, 2020