Karen Gale Nichols, age 58, passed away on June 23, 2020 at home in Richland, Washington. She was born on September 1, 1961 to her parents Ernest and Elisabeth (Kirschkewitz) Masters on Hamilton AFB in Novato, California; she was the middle child of seven siblings.
Karen grew up in Marysville, WA and graduated from Maysville Pilchuck High school. In 1977 she moved to Tennessee and then to California all in the same year. In 1979 she moved to Anacortes, WA.
Karen married Christopher J. Nichols in October of 1979 (divorced 1996). Karen and Christopher had a daughter Cheryl in August of 1983.
Karen was an active member in the community as a campfire troop leader, member and former madam president of the FOE, many bowling leagues and even helped coach youth bowlers.
In 2000 she met her life partner Robert H Sims and in 2002 they moved to Methow Valley where they continued to work with the FOE and even set up a college scholarship for local kids to help attain their future goals. They lead a peaceful life in the Methow valley on a beautiful farm overlooking the Methow river. In 2008 she was in a life changing car accident.
Karen and Robert moved to the Tri Cities in 2012 to be closer to their grandson Dillon.
Karen volunteered with ASAP animal rescue for adoption events and fostering of adoptable dogs. She would have housed every stray animal or child if given the chance.
She loved spending time with her grandson Dillon, bowling, fishing, camping, hiking, working in her fairy garden and star gazing. She never met a stranger, just new faces to make smile and laugh." Karen lived her life to the fullest until the very end".
A Celebration of Life is planned for later.
