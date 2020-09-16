May 2, 1942 -
September 4, 2020
Karen L. Gouin, age 78, passed away at her home in Burlington, WA on Friday, September 4, 2020.
Karen was born on May 2, 1942 in Escanaba, Michigan. She was the daughter of Ernest and Florence Wickstrom. She graduated from Escanaba High School in 1960 and moved to Burlington, WA in 1963, where she raised her family and had resided ever since.
Her Christian faith was important to her. Karen was a charter member of His Place Church in Burlington, where she attended for many years. She was also very proud of her Norwegian and Swedish heritage. Her many loves and interests included decorating, baking and cooking, especially for the Holidays, oil painting and ceramics, planting and tending to her flowers and feeding and watching her birds, particularly the blue jays.
When Karen was able to travel, she enjoyed trips to Michigan, Mexico (Mazatlán being her favorite), San Francisco, Reno, Las Vegas, Hawaii and Disneyland. Her animals also brought her much happiness, especially "Skeeter" her loving pal for many years.
Karen was an avid Seattle Supersonics fan, attending most of the home games and becoming close family friends with Donald "Slick" Watts and his extended family. She also loved her Seahawks.
All those who met Karen were drawn to her kind and gregarious nature and she built many special life-long bonds and friendships which she treasured.
She was a devoted daughter, caring for her Dad when he became sick and providing many years of loving and compassionate care for her Mom, until her passing in 2019.
Karen also valued her independence. Even as her declining health made it difficult for her to get around, she still managed to make her weekly grocery trips to Fred Meyer and deeply appreciated the kindness of the associates who were always looking out for her.
Karen was a homemaker at heart, and it was her family that brought her the greatest blessings, love and joy in life. We will miss her dearly but take comfort that she is at rest with our Heavenly Father, her parents and the many family and friends who have previously passed. She will forever be our "Sunshine" and remembered with love in our hearts.
Karen is survived by her daughters and son-in laws, Lisa and David White of Sedro-Woolley and Christine Gouin and Terry Douglas of Tacoma; her grandson, T.J. Banta and his fiancé Annemarie Cain of Burlington; special friend and companion, John Miller of Mount Vernon; longtime friends, Nichele and Donald "Slick" Watts of Redmond; Penny and Lloyd Baker of Mossyrock. She is also survived by numerous cousins and countless friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Ernest and Florence Wickstrom.
At her request, no services will be held.
Memorial donations may be made in her honor to a charity of your choice.
Please send your condolences and share memories of Karen to her family online at www.kernfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements are through Kern Funeral Home, Mount Vernon.