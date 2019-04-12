Services Hawthorne Funeral Home and Memorial Park 1825 E. College Way Mount Vernon , WA 98273 360-424-1154 Resources More Obituaries for KARIN CARLSON-STANSBURY Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? KARIN ROSE WILHELMINA "WILMA" CARLSON-STANSBURY

January 24, 1926 -

April 10, 2019



Karin Rose Wilhelmina 'Wilma' Carlson Stansbury passed away peacefully in her sleep late in the evening of April 10, 2019 at Mira Vista Care Center in Mount Vernon after a wonderful long life.



She was born January 24, 1926 in the village of Glava, Sweden to her mother Maria Sophia Karlsson. At 3-1/2 years old, Wilma traveled with her mother from Sweden to the United States aboard the ocean liner MS Kungsholm, landing at Ellis Island, NY before traveling across the country by train to Tacoma, WA.



Wilma graduated in 1944 from Lincoln High School in Tacoma, WA. She married high school classmate Donald Owen Stansbury on September 9, 1949. Donald was in the US Navy which took the family around the world, living in Seattle, Honolulu, the Philippines, and Oak Harbor before finally settling in Sedro-Woolley in August 1977.



She had a passion for gardening and sewing which she passed on to much of the family. Wilma taught many of her children, grandchildren, friends and neighbors the art of canning and sewing. She ran several farm-based family businesses over the years selling fresh produce, eggs and goats milk along with operating commercial freezer lockers on the small family farm in Oak Harbor.



Wilma always put everyone else first her entire life, didn't have a mean bone in her body, never swore and never raised her voice to anyone. She was a kind person to everyone she met and welcomed many lost souls into her home and family over the years.



Wilma's special gift was that of family historian, remembering every birthday and anniversary in her large extended family. Even in the final few days of her life she could still recite specific family dates and upcoming milestones.



Wilma is survived by her six children: Robert Stansbury and his wife Kathleen of Oak Harbor, Karin Frolander of Bellingham, Kristen Brown and her husband Ken of Sedro-Woolley, Elizabeth Hammack and her husband Wes of Mount Vernon, Karl Stansbury and his wife Laura of Bellingham, Melanie Lovingier and her husband Shawn of Mount Vernon; her 11 grandchildren: Li Swan, Kristi Heredia, Jonny Frolander, Matthew Scott, Danny McPheeters, Shannon Lauder, Sandra Nootenboom, Joshua Stansbury, Adam Stansbury, Kelsi Lovingier, Kaleb Lovingier; her 11 great-grandchildren: Xavier Swanson, Matthew Wilkinson, Sebastian Scott, Rowan Wise, Efton Scott, Shaylene Nootenboom, Alex McPheeters, Bryce McPheeters, Carson Nootenboom, Vivienne Stansbury and Avery Smith. She is also survived by her sister-in-law Doris Clevenger and nephew Alan Clevenger of Oregon City, OR; and great-nephews Roger and Brandon of the Portland, OR area.



She was preceded in death by her husband Donald Stansbury; her mother and step-father, Maria Karlsson Granath and Albert Granath; her father-in-law and mother-in-law, Elmer and Frances Stansbury; her grandson, Jason Stansbury; her great-grandson, Jason Swanson; her great-granddaughter Audrianna Stansbury; her brother-in-law Roger Clevenger; and her nephew, Roger Lee Clevenger.



Private graveside services will be held the morning of Wednesday, April 17, 2019.



Friends and family are invited to a public memorial service at 1:00 p.m., Wednesday, April 17, 2019 at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints in Sedro-Woolley. A reception will follow.



In Wilma's tradition of putting everyone else first, in memory of her late husband Donald, memorials are suggested to Dementia Support Northwest at www.alzsociety.org.



Special thanks to the staff at Mira Vista Care Center who graciously helped Wilma through the last few months of her life. Extra special thanks to the staff and residents at Country Meadow Village who made the last few years of Wilma's life so wonderful.

She loved and cared for all of you so much. Wilma's entire family will miss you all, THANK YOU!