September 9, 1935 -

February 20, 2019



Karl A. Morse, of Mount Vernon, WA passed away February 20, 2019 at the age of 83 years due to complication from open heart surgery.



He was born in Honolulu, Hawaii on September 9, 1935 to Guy and Annie Morse.



He grew up throughout Hawaii and the West Coast and graduated from Bremerton High School. He attended the University of Washington and Hawaii and was honorably discharged from the Marine Corps.



Through a mutual friend, he met Yuriko and they were happily married for 45 years. During their marriage they had several businesses, including the Strawberry Patch Café in downtown Everett.



For many years, he was active in Masons, Scottish Rite and Shriners.



One of his favorite pastimes was boating and owning sailboats and motor boats. He always enjoyed learning new things and spent many hours researching anything he found interesting.



He leaves behind his wife, Yuriko, daughter, Karen, sister, Joan Jackson and many nieces and nephews.



His remains will be interred at the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific, Punchbowl, in Honolulu, Hawaii at a later date.



For those wishing to, please send remembrances to either the American Heart Association or the Shriner's Hospital.