August 27, 1941 -

February 13, 2019



Katharine Edna Sanders, 78 of Anacortes, wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, went to be with Our Lord on February 13, 2019.



She was born on August 27, 1941 in Valparaiso, Indiana; the daughter of Lawton and Mary Jane (O'Brien) Benham.



She met and married the love of her life, Joseph Sanders in Post Falls, Idaho. Together they moved to Washington where they lived their 60 years of married life. Joe and Katharine had six children. Joe and Katharine attended the Church of God for over 40 years where she served as Secretary and Treasurer.



Katharine led a life of career as a dietitian cum caregiver. She will be greatly missed.



Memorial Service for Katharine will be held at the New Hope Christian Fellowship in Anacortes, 1p.m. Saturday, February 23, 2019. She will be buried in Idaho.



Published in Anacortes American on Feb. 20, 2019