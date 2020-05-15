February 10, 1924 -

April 23, 2020



Katherine E. Schidleman was born in Seattle, Washington on February 10, 1924 with her twin brother Bob. Premature by three months and weighing less than three pounds each, the two babies were placed inside an incubator machine, which had also recently arrived at the Maternity hospital. The invention was new enough to merit a newspaper article tracking Betty and Bob's progress. After two months they were strong enough to return to the family farm near Harmony in Skagit County.



Betty's father passed away when she was eight, leaving, in addition to Bob, two younger brothers, Fred and Bill. Years earlier her mother had moved back east abandoning the family, so the children were effectively orphaned.



Betty grew up with relatives in Mount Vernon and continued her education, graduating from Mount Vernon High School in 1943 and starting work as a housekeeper thereafter.



Betty had a strong spirit and did the best she could despite a childhood illness that stunted her growth.



A life long resident of Mount Vernon, Betty enjoyed gardening, baking, and making clothes for herself and Barbie Doll clothes for children. She enjoyed a good walk and since she never owned a car, she could be recognized walking all over town. Perhaps you saw her passing by.



She loved holidays. One of her favorites was Memorial Day, putting flowers on the graves of loved ones and sharing time with her extended family and friends.



Betty had a strong sense of style, and especially loved wearing anything that sparkled.



Betty died on April 23, 2020 outliving all three brothers. She spent the last ten months of her life living at Where The Heart Is, in Burlington, Washington.



She was 96 at the time of her passing and died of complications from a recent stroke.



She is survived by several generations of nieces and nephews, many cousins, numerous friends both old and new.



A memorial service will be held at a future date.

