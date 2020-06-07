KATHI ARIAH (ROUPE) ROTUNDA
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share KATHI's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ariah passed away on May 26th after a brief struggle with cancer. The world is a poorer place as a result.

Ariah is a beloved daughter, and lived her life as a sister, a mother, a teacher, an artist, and a care provider to many others.

In passing, she was preceded by her father Derwin Roupe and mother Jody Wyatt.


She is survived by her son Cameron Roupe, step-mother Judy Roupe, sisters Karla Garey (Steve), Lindsay Roupe, Kelly Thomas (Johnnie), and brother Dan Roupe (Janet). She is also survived by her nieces Ariel, Kelsey, and Jessica, her nephews Arron, Doug, Jamie and their families, as well as great-niece Madeleine.

The family would like to thank Hospice of the Northwest for their care, love, resources, and support.

We would also like to thank special friends and care providers Denise, Elizabeth, Elinor, Dorothy, and Jani.

Her truly compassionate and selfless spirit will be missed by all. Let Ariah's life of kindness to others be an inspiration to everyone.
Celebrations of life will be planned when possible.

Memorials in her honor may be made to Hospice of the Northwest, Sierra Club, Skagit Conservation District, or the Skagit Land Trust.

You may offer your condolences and share memories of Ariah to her family online at www.kernfuneralhome.com.

Arrangements are through Kern Funeral Home, Mount Vernon.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Skagit Valley Herald on Jun. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Kern Funeral Home
1122 South 3rd Street
Mount Vernon, WA 98273
(360) 336-2153
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved