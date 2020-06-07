Ariah passed away on May 26th after a brief struggle with cancer. The world is a poorer place as a result.
Ariah is a beloved daughter, and lived her life as a sister, a mother, a teacher, an artist, and a care provider to many others.
In passing, she was preceded by her father Derwin Roupe and mother Jody Wyatt.
She is survived by her son Cameron Roupe, step-mother Judy Roupe, sisters Karla Garey (Steve), Lindsay Roupe, Kelly Thomas (Johnnie), and brother Dan Roupe (Janet). She is also survived by her nieces Ariel, Kelsey, and Jessica, her nephews Arron, Doug, Jamie and their families, as well as great-niece Madeleine.
The family would like to thank Hospice of the Northwest for their care, love, resources, and support.
We would also like to thank special friends and care providers Denise, Elizabeth, Elinor, Dorothy, and Jani.
Her truly compassionate and selfless spirit will be missed by all. Let Ariah's life of kindness to others be an inspiration to everyone.
Celebrations of life will be planned when possible.
Memorials in her honor may be made to Hospice of the Northwest, Sierra Club, Skagit Conservation District, or the Skagit Land Trust.
You may offer your condolences and share memories of Ariah to her family online at www.kernfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements are through Kern Funeral Home, Mount Vernon.
Published in Skagit Valley Herald on Jun. 7, 2020.