Hawthorne Funeral Home and Memorial Park
1825 E. College Way
Mount Vernon, WA 98273
360-424-1154
KATHLEEN HANCOCK
KATHLEEN ANN "CAS" (OLIVER) HANCOCK


1945 - 2020
KATHLEEN ANN "CAS" (OLIVER) HANCOCK Obituary
May 4, 1945 -
February 7, 2020

Kathleen Ann Hancock died peacefully after a brave battle with lung cancer.

She was born on May 4, 1945, in Sedro-Woolley, WA, and the youngest of eight children born to Frank and Helen (McCauley) Oliver.

In 1961, Cas married the love of her life and best friend, Jim Hancock, in Yucaipa, CA. The couple had three children and were married for 53-years. In 1985, they relocated to Cas' native Western Washington and to Concrete in 2002.

Cas never met a stranger and her love for life, people, and community service followed wherever she went. She was loved by all and a wonderful Mom, Auntie, Second Mom, Nana and Great-Nana, Friend, and Colleague.

She was an avid pinochle player, florist, K-12 substitute teacher, and drinking water systems operator/consultant/teacher. She helped numerous Washington community systems provide safe and affordable drinking water with deep non-profit values - there's something to raise a glass (of water) to!

Cas never stopped learning and was our personal "Google" before the internet boomed - often things only she would know. She will be sadly missed.

Cas is survived by: Son, James Hancock, Jr. and his wife Carla, of Concrete, WA; Daughter, Tracy Sisk of Lynnwood, WA; Grandchildren Vanessa Saldavar, and her husband Ted, of Colton, CA; Jessica Edick and her husband Brien, of Reno, NV; Michael Murrietta, Jr. of Rancho Cucamonga, CA; Amanda Hancock and her partner, Kevin, of Tarpon Springs, FL; Jordan Sisk and his wife, Nicole of Bothell, WA; Jamiee Rolon, and her husband Frank of Portsmouth, VA; Kiona Gallup and her husband Chad, of Renton, WA; 10 great-grandchildren; Sister, Mary Evelyn Reynolds of Iron Mountain, MI; Sister-in-law Margaret Oliver of Elma, WA; Brother-in-law Ernie Welk of Sumner, WA; and many cousins, nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Jim; daughter, Jamie Ann; great-grandson; mother and father; four sisters and two brothers.

Her family will privately scatter Cas' ashes in her most favorite places.

In memoriam please visit her online guest book, make a donation to Upper Skagit Library Foundation, and/or become an organ donor.

Arrangements are under the care of Hawthorne Funeral Home, Mount Vernon, WA.
Published in Skagit Valley Herald on Feb. 16, 2020
