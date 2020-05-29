May 10, 1963 -

Kathleen Ann Whitney (née Parcher) passed away on May 20th after a short fight with pancreatic cancer.



Kathy was born May 10th, 1963 in Bellingham, WA to parents DeLancy "Stump" and Mary Parcher of Lynden.



Kathy grew up surrounded by her brothers Tim, Tommy, and Danny; she was a track star and horse enthusiast with a well-developed taste for "being in the know".



She graduated Lynden High School in 1981, settling in Anacortes to raise her daughters Janice, Jillian, and Jenna alongside a string of naughty cocker spaniels Molly, Katelyn, and Gracie.



Kathy turned her love of sports into becoming an avid Anacortes Seahawks fan though she cheered for Lynden when they were the opposing team. After her daughters started swimming she became a revered stroke-and-turn swim judge.



Kathy was also a quilter, giving them as laborious gifts of affection and sewed fantastic Halloween costumes.



She always said her greatest point of pride was being a mom, so here's some of her advice: Read with your kids at least 30 minutes a day. Dogs love being talked to in a baby voice. Apply some ChapStick. Put on a coat, you're making me cold. Travel anywhere you can. Do things to make other people's hearts feel warm.



-We love you mom.

