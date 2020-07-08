June 14, 1925 -
June 20, 2020
Kathleen Linton Robinson died June 20, 2020 in Anacortes, WA at the age of 95.
She was born on June 14, 1925 in Mount Vernon, Washington to Leonard and Lillian Bradshaw. Kathleen graduated from Mount Vernon High School in 1943.
In 1947, she married Raymond Raleigh Robinson. Together they raised three children: Ray L. Robinson, Carrie L. Robinson and Roxan E. Robinson Kraft.
Kathleen attended business school in Seattle and had a brief career as a bookkeeper before marrying and becoming a loving wife and mother.
Kathleen was known for her fun feisty spirit and devotion to her family.
She had many interests throughout her life from being a master gardener to an assistant leader of a 4-H horse club. She enjoyed social gatherings, bowling, being a "Horseshow Mom" and seeing new places.
Kathleen traveled the world - Alaska by private boat with her family, the Southwest, Canada and Mexico by motorhome and overseas to China, Europe and Australia.
Kathleen lived a full and rich life devoted to family and friends.
Kathleen is survived by her three children and preceded in death by her husband and sister Muriel Allen.
Funeral Services will be held by Pastor Stephanie Hankey at Fernhill Cemetery on July 17, 2020 at 2:00.
Memorial Donations can be made in Kathleen Robinson's name to Special Olympics Washington (Anacortes or Skagit County chapters).
To share memories of Kathleen, please sign the online guestbook at www.evanschapel.com.