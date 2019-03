November 13, 1945 -

February 26, 2019



Kathy Colleen (Jacquet) Hart, 73, a long-time resident of Mount Vernon and Snohomish, WA, passed away on February 26, 2019 in Mount Vernon.



Kathy was born to George R. Jacquet and Maryanne (Lillard) Jacquet in Everett, on November 13, 1945.



She grew up in Snohomish and attended Snohomish High School with the class of 1963.



Kathy was a union meat wrapper for local grocery stores for many years.



She married the love of her life, Harold Hart, in 1990. She raised two children in Snohomish prior to moving to Mount Vernon.



Kathy loved to read books, play puzzles, watch movies, garden in her yard and spend time with family.

She was an Elks Widow Member and belonged to the Burlington Eagles as well as the Mount Vernon Moose Lodge.



She was a ray of sunshine wherever she went and will be missed for eternity.



She is survived by her children, Rhonda R. Loveland and Chad L. Schuchard; Brother, Daniel Jacquet and his wife Pat; sister, Janette Smith and her husband Rockie; her mothers' sister, Betty Connole; grandchildren, Leanne, Laura, Lindsay, Lisa Anne and Lillian; great-grandchildren, Payton, William, Matthew, Lucca and Levi; and numerous cousins.



She was preceded in death by her parents and her husband.



A viewing will be held at Kern Funeral Home on Friday, March 8, 2019 from 3:00 PM to 8:00 PM.



A Funeral Service will be held at Kern Funeral Home on Saturday, March 9, 2019 at 11:00 AM.



You may share your memories of Kathy with her family online at www.kernfuneralhome.com