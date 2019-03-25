Kathy was born in July of 1953 to John and Norma Allquist of Mount Vernon, WA. After a 5-year battle with cancer, sadly Kathy passed away on March 22nd and heaven gained a beautiful and loving soul.



Kathy grew up on a farm in west Mount Vernon along with siblings Julee and Scott. Many days were spent riding horses, riding bikes, feeding the animals, playing in the barn and spending time with neighbor kids.



Living on a farm is where Kathy developed her love for animals which lasted her entire life. Kathy attended Washington Elementary School and Mount Vernon High School graduating with the class of 1971.



Her career started as a telephone operator at the age of 17 with General Telephone, which later became Continental Telephone. Kathy worked for the phone company for many years.



Kathy married in the late 70's and along with the marriage came a step daughter Lisa who remained very close with Kathy at her time of passing.



In 1981 Kathy welcomed her own daughter Amanda into the marriage. When Amanda started school, Kathy did a lot of volunteering at Amanda's school and was later hired by the Burlington Edison School District where she continued to work for many years until her illness forced her to retire. Even during her illness Kathy helped take care of other people who were struggling with their own illnesses. She had a heart of gold and a lot of love to share.



Her hobbies included animals, anything on or near the water, gardening and traveling while she still could. She especially liked to travel to Southern California to spend time with her 5-year-old grandson Cade, daughter Amanda and her husband Brian.



Kathy was a volunteer with SPOT (Saving pets one at a time), belonged to a gardening club, volunteered with Special Olympics. She was a member of the Burlington Eagles where she volunteered and especially enjoyed helping serve Thanksgiving meals every year.



Kathy was predeceased by her parents John and Norma, her brother Scott, grandparents, aunts, uncles and cousins.



She leaves behind her daughter Amanda and son in law Brian Kucsan along with her grandson Cade of Mission Viejo, California. Lisa Good Giedraitis of Burlington and grandchildren Tim, Emily and Joe, her sister Julee and brother-in-law Aaron Bradshaw of Mount Vernon. Her nephew and his wife Ryan and Danielle Schols and great-niece and nephew Dahlia and Cooper. Niece and nephew Hannah and Joseph Allquist along with many special cousins and dear friends.



Kathy touched many people lives and will be missed by many.



The family suggests memorials to Hospice of the Northwest, 227 Freeway Drive Suite A Mount Vernon, WA 98273 or to SPOT, P.O. Box 221, Burlington, WA 98233.



There will be a private family service for Kathy.



Please join us in a Celebration of Life on Friday, March 29th from 1:00 to 3:00 at the Farmhouse Inn 13724 Laconner Whitney Rd, Mount Vernon, WA. Published in Skagit Valley Herald on Mar. 27, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary