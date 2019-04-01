June 15, 1936 -

March 17, 2019



Born June 15, 1936 in Boise, Idaho and called to God's Great Garden on March 17, 2019, Kathy Hansen will be sorely missed. Kathy passed away in her sleep from natural causes at her home in Mount Vernon.



Kathy happily married Roger H. Hansen on December 30, 1960, and together they enjoyed 56 years of wedded bliss before Roger predeceased her in 2017.



Kathy volunteered 1,000 hours in the Police Department's Citizens on Pro-active Patrol, which she greatly enjoyed doing. Kathy also enjoyed being actively involved with the local Tulip Valley Gardeners, as well as First Evangelical Lutheran Church. Kathy also gave generously to several local and nationwide charities, including the local Oasis Teen Shelter, the Skagit Symphony, The National Wildlife Federation, and Noah's Ark Animal Shelter, just to name a few.



Kathy is survived by her brother Dr. Thomas C. Hoshaw, from Idaho, and her two sons Eric Hansen and his wife Barbara from Kent, WA and Arne Hansen, from Bellingham, WA.



Kathy's memorial service will be held at First Evangelical Lutheran Church in Mount Vernon on Saturday, April 27, 2019 at 11:00 am.



Kathy's memorial service will be held at First Evangelical Lutheran Church in Mount Vernon on Saturday, April 27, 2019 at 11:00 am.

The family asks that in lieu of cards or flowers, tax-deductible donations please be made to Noah's Ark Animal Sanctuary, located at 713 L.G. Griffin Rd., in Locust Grove, GA. Noah's Ark is a registered tax-deductible 501C(3) non-profit organization, tax ID #58-1909303. Published in Skagit Valley Herald on Apr. 2, 2019