Kathy Lynn Stockbridge, 68, passed away October 17 at her home in Burlington after a year-long battle with cancer. She is survived by her husband, James (Jay) Stockbridge of Burlington; two sons, Mark Stockbridge, also of Burlington, and Matthew Stockbridge of Seattle; a daughter-in-law, Margaret Stockbridge; and two grandsons, Edward and Henry Stockbridge of Seattle.



Kathy and her husband lived for 30 years in the Spokane area, where she worked as a special education preschool teacher and later as an education specialist before retiring in 2015. They moved to Burlington in 2017.



Kathy made deep and lasting friendships wherever she went and will be missed by many people on both sides of the state. She was a talented quilter who devoted thousands of hours to creating artistic quilts and wall hangings of her own design, many of which she gave away to friends and coworkers.



In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations in her name to Hospice of the Northwest.



