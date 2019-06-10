March 24, 1956 -

June 5, 2019



Kathy Marie (Kidder) Peterson, 63, of Anacortes, passed away on June 5, 2019.



She was born on March 24, 1956 in Albany, Oregon, the adopted daughter of John and Celeste (Welter) Kidder. The family soon after moved to Anacortes, WA where she grew up.



She met Ron Peterson, the love of her life and they married on August 18, 1987. Together they had four children. When Kathy was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis, Ron was her primary caregiver when the condition advanced and she needed care.



Kathy loved the outdoors and filled her family life with camping, fishing, boat rides to Cypress Island, visiting Baker Lake and being with friends in Leavenworth. She loved telling stories, a natural comedian, a tell-it-how-it-is kinda gal.



Kathy lived to see her grandchildren: Shaina Villa, Jeffrey, Olivia Vasquez & Blake Szabo. She loved baking cookies for them and spending time with them as they grew into young adults.



Kathy was preceded in death by her parents; biological mother: Lyndia Rudig; siblings: Steve, Dale Rudig, John & Terri Kidder.



She is survived by her husband, her children: Jackie, Jana, Dennis and Mark; siblings: Mike, Randy and Mark Rudig; grandchildren and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.



At Kathy's request there will only be a Family Graveside Service, on Wednesday, June 12 where she will be laid to rest next to her parents.



Memorial donations are suggested to Hospice of the Northwest, 227 Freeway Drive, Suite A, Mount Vernon, WA 98273.



Memorial donations are suggested to Hospice of the Northwest, 227 Freeway Drive, Suite A, Mount Vernon, WA 98273.