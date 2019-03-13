

June 13, 1967 -

February 25, 2019



Keith Griffith of Mount Vernon, WA and late of Marysville, WA passed away on February 25th, while on a golfing vacation with his wife, Julie (Wentz) Griffith in Tucson, AZ.



Born in Torrance, CA, he spent most of his youth in Mount Vernon, WA graduating from MVHS, 1985.



For the last 15+ years, Keith was the top Inside Sales Rep for All-Phase Electric Supply in Burlington, WA.



Keith and Julie co-coached girls select volleyball teams in Snohomish County from 2005-2010. He was an avid golfer, hiker, sports enthusiast, and traveler.



He is survived by his wife, Julie; sons, Travis and Tyler; father, Roy; brothers, Bruce and Dave, numerous nephews and nieces, and devoted furry baby, Masa.



He was preceded in death by his mother, Elaine.



Through work, coaching, and life in general Keith brought so much joy to all who met him. He was respected by his coworkers and customers, adored by his players and fiercely loved by his family.



Keith's friends and family celebrated his life on March 10th, 2019.