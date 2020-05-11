KELLY MICHAEL GREEN
December 22, 1963 -
May 6, 2020

Kelly Michael Green, 56, a former Sedro-Woolley resident, passed away on May 6, 2020 at Northwest Hospital in Seattle.

Kelly was born on December 22, 1963 in Sedro-Woolley, the son of Robert & Joan Green. He was raised and attended school in Sedro-Woolley, graduating from SWHS with the class of 1983.

From birth Kelly has been challenged with limited physical and mobility issues but had overcome his disabilities.

He has made his home in the Seattle area for the past 30 years and had worked at the Seattle University Library for 15 years. He also participated in the Special Olympics for many years.

Kelly is survived by his father, Robert Green of Sedro-Woolley; his brother and his wife, Jim & Linda Green; niece, Sarah Green; nephews, Will Green, and Eric and Bryan Benjamin all of Buckley, WA; aunt, Patty Green (Auntie P) and aunt & uncle Sharon & Jerry Dennis, and several cousins who were very special to him.

He was preceded in death by his mother Joan Green.

Private inurnment services will be held at a later date.

Cremation services are under the direction of Lemley Chapel, Sedro-Woolley.

Share memories of Kelly and sign the online guest register at www.lemleychapel.com.

Lemley Chapel

Published in Skagit Valley Herald from May 11 to May 17, 2020.
