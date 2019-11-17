|
May 6, 1964 -
November 5, 2019
It is with immense and inconceivable sadness that we announce the passing of Kelly Hayton on November 5, 2019 at just 55 years of age.
Kelly lit up every room she walked into with a smile that wouldn't quit. She brought joy and laughter to all that knew her. She was a big part of the community working at the Potlatch Resort in La Conner for 28 years, and at the Conway Muse, where she was voted Best Bartender in Skagit County several years. Kelly was also an avid runner and competed in several half marathons.
Kelly was part of a large and loving family. She leaves behind husband Wayne of 35 years, son Crosby (Jordana), and daughter Caitlin.
She is also survived by her mother Maureen; sisters Laurie (Rick), Shawn (Clint), twin sister Kerry (Mike), Nicki (Ken); brother Michael; special cousin Karleen, brother in-law Bruce (Kelly), sister-in-law Janet (Dean), as well as many nieces and nephews, great nieces and nephews, all of whom loved her very much, and aunts, uncles and cousins.
Kelly is predeceased by her father John and sister Gina.
She will be greatly missed by her colleagues and friends, including the Olson Family (Darcia, Knute, Garrett, Molly, and the late Steve), Tracy Williams and her daughter Isabelle, and Tom Richardson and Elfa Gisla of the Muse.
A celebration of Kelly's life will be held at the Conway Muse on December 8th at 2pm. All are welcome.
In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to Cancer Lifeline (cancerlifeline.org) or BC Cancer Foundation (bccancerfoundation.com).
Rest In Peace our sweet angel.
You may offer your condolences and share memories of Kelly to her family online at www.kernfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements are through Kern Funeral Home, Mount Vernon
Published in Skagit Valley Herald on Nov. 17, 2019