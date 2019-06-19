

June 24, 1918 -

May 28, 2019



Kenmour Morton 'Ken' Spencer passed away at the age of 100, on May 28th at his home in Mount Vernon.



Ken was born in Tacoma on June 24, 1918, the son of Charlotte Kellogg Spencer and Morton Spencer.



He spent his early years in Elma, Washington, graduated from Bothell High School, and afterwards he joined Boeing Company as an expediter.



In 1942 he joined the U.S. Army's Alaska Communications Service where he served as a Morse Code radio operator in Gulkana and Anchorage for 4 years. Following WWII, he received a B.A. from San Francisco State University and an M.A. from Stanford University.



Ken married Marjorie Lane, a first-grade teacher, in 1952. They were married for 51 years until her death in 2003. He spent most of his career as a California school administrator. Ken and Marge lived primarily in Sonora, California, retiring to Mount Vernon, Washington, in 1978.



Ken was a member of the Mount Vernon Masonic Lodge and volunteered with his wife for many years at Skagit Valley Hospital.



In retirement, Ken enjoyed sailing, gardening and horticulture, do-it-yourself construction projects, car and motorcycle repairs. He continued to communicate by Morse Code with his friends from WWII well into his 90s. Ken had a love of motorcycles dating from his teenaged years. He and his wife shared a love of nature, camping, the outdoors and was an active supporter of many organizations devoted to wildlife conservation.



Ken is survived by 3 nieces, a great-nephew and 2 great-nieces.



Arrangements have been made with the assistance of Whidbey Memorial Funeral and Cremation Service. Published in Skagit Valley Herald on June 20, 2019