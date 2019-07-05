August 1, 1935 -

June 29, 2019



Ken Heidt, age 83, of Arlington, Washington, was born August 1, 1935 in Bismarck, ND to Ralph and Rose Heidt; he passed away June 29, 2019 in Everett, WA with his family by his side.



Ken grew up in Tacoma and moved to Yakima, attending Yakima High School. In 1953 at the age of 17, Ken joined the Marines to see the world and study electronics. After 3 years of service, he worked for Boeing as an electrical technician and the Seattle Center as supervisor of the sound department handling visiting acts, concerts and sporting events.



In 1975 he and his wife Janice purchased ABC Rentals in Lynnwood, WA, running successfully until their son Phil purchased it in 1996. During that same time, Ken established Olympic Sound Inc, installing sound systems in Catholic Churches and the 5th Avenue Theatre in Seattle. He also started Cruise Charter Rentals to satisfy his love for boating and helped launch Canine Country Club and Cattery with his son Mike.



Ken was always busy. He built three homes, a cabin and a few barns along the way. In 1979 he and Janice started K&J Farm, breeding and racing thoroughbred horses.



In 1987, after having a small farm in Lynnwood they purchased a larger farm in Smokey Point Arlington. Since then he had many proud and prosperous moments as a breeder and horse owner.



Ken was a great man, husband, father, grandfather and friend. He will be deeply missed by all who knew him.

He was preceded in death by parents and son Matthew.



Ken is survived by his wife of 51 years Janice (Weckert) Heidt, Sons Mike and his wife Cindy, Phil and his wife Alexia, sister Darlene Silbernagel and her husband Leo, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews and friends.



A celebration of Ken's life will be held Wednesday, July 17, 2019, 12:15pm at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, 400 N 15th St., Mount Vernon, WA with reception following in the Hawthorne Reception Room.



Please share your thoughts of Ken and sign the online guest register at www.hawthornefh.com



Arrangements are under the care of Hawthorne Funeral Home, 1825 E. College Way, Mount Vernon. Published in Skagit Valley Herald on July 6, 2019