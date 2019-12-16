|
August 19, 1941 -
November 17, 2019
Kenneth George Jones, 78, of Anacortes, WA, died suddenly on November 17, 2019.
Ken was born August 19, 1941 to Raymond and Margaret Jones in Anacortes, WA, where he was raised and spent most of his life.
He worked for Gill Cable in California, where he met his first wife, Kathy. He then later met Sheryl in Alaska while fishing. At an early age Ken found success as Captain of his own commercial fishing vessel, the Trejo, a livelihood he shared with his family.
He was also a long-time horse racing enthusiast, training and raising thoroughbreds at his family home, Alder Rich Farm, in Anacortes, bringing up several champions for racing nationwide.
Ken also found time to be a recreational pilot and had his own Cessna 182 airplane. He really enjoyed spending time with all of his grandchildren, sharing a love for horsemanship with them.
Friends and family will remember Ken as a hard-working man of ideas and many interests with a zest for life and a passionate and fiery personality, who highly recommended having "a little fun every day." But above all else, he will be remembered as a loving and truly devoted father, grandfather, and friend. Ken will be missed greatly by his survivors, though in spirit and in our hearts, he will remain with us forever.
He was preceded in death by his parents, his brother, David and his sister, Beatrice.
Ken is survived by his children: Michael, Kelly, Kenny, Jonathan, Shannon and Jennifer; grandchildren: Alison, Sydney and Casey; great-grandchildren: Ashlynn, Heather, Faith, Grace, Sawyer and his sister, Judy.
Memorial Service for Ken will be announced at the Evans website when finalized.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Ken's memory are suggested to: The American Cancer Society, PO Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123.
Published in Anacortes American on Dec. 18, 2019