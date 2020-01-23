Home

KENNETH GEORGE JONES

KENNETH GEORGE JONES Obituary
SERVICE NOTICE

Kenneth George Jones, 78, of Anacortes, WA, passed away on November 17, 2019.

A Memorial Service for Kenneth will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, February 1, 2020 at Evans Funeral Chapel & On-Site Crematory.

A Reception will follow the service at Seafarers Memorial Park in Anacortes.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Ken's memory are suggested to: The American Cancer Society, PO Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123.

Published in Anacortes American on Jan. 29, 2020
