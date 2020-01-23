|
|
SERVICE NOTICE
Kenneth George Jones, 78, of Anacortes, WA, passed away on November 17, 2019.
A Memorial Service for Kenneth will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, February 1, 2020 at Evans Funeral Chapel & On-Site Crematory.
A Reception will follow the service at Seafarers Memorial Park in Anacortes.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Ken's memory are suggested to: The American Cancer Society, PO Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123.
To share memories of Ken and view his full obituary, please sign the online guestbook at www.evanschapel.com.
Published in Anacortes American on Jan. 29, 2020